The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:
DRUG ARRESTS: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Stephen D. Spurlock, 41, of Glenwood, West Virginia, on charges of possession of meth and possession of drugs. Another person in the vehicle, Dustin T. Simpkins, 34, of Ashton, West Virginia, was charged with possession of drugs. Both were transported to jail.
DRUG ARREST: Following a traffic stop Monday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Jonathon W. Daniels, 38, of the 500 block of West 23rd Street, Huntington, on a charge of possession of fentanyl and transported him to jail. He also was charged on a warrant for failure to appear and driving under the influence.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Responding to a call, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Jason E. Fielder, 39, of Proctorville, and Shaye L. Fielder, 28, of the 1200 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Huntington, on charges of breaking and entering and criminal damaging and transported them to jail.
VEHICLE THEFT: A 26-year-old Chesapeake man reported last week he left his 2014 Ford Escape — valued at $14,000 — for service at Raders Auto Repair and it was reported stolen.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: A 51-year-old South Point area woman reported earlier this week that someone broke into her garage and stole tools valued at $1,970.
THEFT: A landlord in the South Point area reported earlier this week that a person he evicted stole a refrigerator and stove valued at $1,100.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 31-year-old Proctorville area woman reported last week that a relative put his arms around her neck and choked her before slamming her head against a wall and shoving her to the ground. A sheriff’s deputy arrested a 31-year-old Proctorville area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.