IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
TRAFFICKING: Responding to a call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Jacob W. Spencer, 27, of 2nd Avenue, Chesapeake, and David A. Rann, 28, of the 2500 block of South 6th Street, Ironton, on charges of trafficking in drugs and transported them to the Lawrence County Jail.
POSSESSION OF HEROIN: Following a traffic stop earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Rachel E. Everman, 29, of Turley Avenue, Flatwoods, Kentucky, on a charge of possession of heroin and transported her to jail. Another person in the car was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
BURGLARY: A woman reported earlier this week that someone broke into her late father’s residence in Lawrence County and stole several rifles and a laptop computer. The items were valued at $550.
THEFT: A 58-year-old Pedro area man reported last week that someone stole $1,900 in cash from his safe and a firearm valued at $600 from his residence.
DRUG POSSESSION: Following a traffic stop earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Charissa M. Robinette, 41, of Rockwood Avenue, Chesapeake, on drug charges and transported her to jail.
DRUG POSSESSION: Following a traffic stop earlier this week, a man admitted he had heroin in his possession.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: A 38-year-old South Point area man reported last week that his girlfriend took his 2009 Ford without his permission and didn’t return it.
