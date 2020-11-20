Essential reporting in volatile times.

IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:

DRUG ARREST: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Charles M. Martin, 34, of the 2100 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, on charges of possession of heroin, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug abuse instruments and transported him to jail.

FORGERY: Responding to a shoplifting call, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Michelle L. DeBoard, 39, of Graydon Heights, Catlettsburg, on charges of forgery, theft and criminal trespass. A second person, Brittany Niece, 29, of the 1000 block of 39th Street, Ashland, was charged with possession of fentanyl and theft. Both were transported to jail.

ASSAULT ON A PEACE OFFICER: A deputy jailer reported last week that a prisoner head-butted another deputy jailer.

THEFT: A 66-year-old South Point area woman reported Tuesday that she was scammed out of $1,000 she paid for a camper and didn’t receive.

THEFT: A Vanceburg, Kentucky, woman was cited into court on a charge of theft of items worth $1,328.18 from Lowe’s in Fayette Township. She is accused of putting items in a cart and then trying to get reimbursed for them without paying for them. It was the second time in a week she tried to do this and was denied both times, according to the report.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 55-year-old Chesapeake area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail. The victim said the person she lived with grabbed her shirt and pushed her into a door, causing a knot on her head.

