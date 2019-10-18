IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
POSSESSION OF HEROIN: Responding to a call Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Paul L. Walker, 50, of Township Road 1086, South Point, on a charge of possession of heroin and transported him to jail.
POSSESSION OF HEROIN: Following a traffic stop last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Adrienne G. Hoover, 28, of Libbey Lane, South Point, on a charge of possession of heroin and transported her to jail.
POSSESSION OF METH: After stopping a man on a bicycle last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Wayne E. Smith, 36, of Chesapeake, on a charge of possession of meth and transported him to jail.
DRUG POSSESSION: Responding to a call earlier this month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Luke E. Knotts, 31, of Ohio 93, Pedro, on charges of possession of drugs, resisting arrest, criminal damaging, criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. The deputy had to deploy a Taser on two occasions prior to putting a man in handcuffs.
BURGLARY: A 48-year-old Chesapeake area woman reported last week that someone stole jewelry valued at $26,100 from her home.
BURGLARY: A 63-year-old South Point area man reported last week that someone broke into his home and stole tools and other items valued at $2,129.
IMPERSONATING A POLICE OFFICER: A 21-year-old Crown City man was cited into court Saturday a felony charge of impersonating a police officer after he turned on flashing lights on an old police cruiser he had bought.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 38-year-old Ironton area woman reported Sunday that her father slammed her to the floor several times and dragged her across a hallway and threatened to kill her and her boyfriend and turned off the wifi so she couldn’t contact authorities. A sheriff’s deputy arrested John D. Murrell, 55, of County Road 21, Ironton, on a felony charge of disrupting public service and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and aggravated menacing and transported him to jail.
THEFT: A representative of New Hope United Methodist Church reported earlier this month that someone stole the copper wiring from two air conditioning units behind the church.