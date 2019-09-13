DRUG ARRESTS: Following a traffic stop last month, a sheriff's deputy arrested Shelby Wray, 27, of Winfield, West Virginia, and Rashid O. Kent, 36, of St. Albans, West Virginia, on charges of trafficking in heroin and transported them to jail. Suspected drugs were found in the vehicle and on the woman. Several phones also were confiscated.
DRUG POSSESSION: Following a traffic stop earlier this month, a sheriff's deputy arrested Stephen L. Baker Jr., 48, of Township Road 1378, Chesapeake, on a charge of possession of heroin and transported him to jail.
DRUG POSSESSION: Following a traffic stop last month, a sheriff's deputy arrested Ryan Jack Plants, of Delores Avenue, South Point, on a charge of possession of cocaine and transported him to jail.
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: Following a traffic stop last month, a sheriff's deputy arrested Antonio B. Hendrix, 20, of Cincinnati, on a charge of receiving stolen property (a handgun) and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 24-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that a friend choked her and threatened people with a knife before slamming her to the ground and punching her in the head several times. Two sheriff's deputies then arrested a 19-year-old Kitts Hill area man and transported him to jail on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 50-year-old Ironton area man reported last week that his son threatened to kill him and tried to run him over with a vehicle. A sheriff's deputy arrested a 29-year-old Greenup, Kentucky, area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
THEFT: A representative of the Lawrence County probation office reported last week that someone stole six weed eaters valued at $1,734 from a county vehicle.