Teenagers are always welcome at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library. Not only is the library a place where teens can read their favorite fiction (in both print and digital form), it is also a safe place to hang out and explore their own interests, do homework and just relax.
In addition to library materials selected just for them, teens are also invited to activities where they can get together with friends and try something new. There are several activities for young people between the ages of 13 and 17 offered this week alone.
Teens are invited to choose the Ultimate Snack with Munch Madness at the library. Using a bracket system (like a March Madness basketball bracket), they can pick from four categories: chips, snack cakes, chocolate candy, and fruity candy. They’ll taste two snacks, head to head, and pick a winner to move on until the Ultimate Snack wins! Next week’s Munch Madness schedule is 3 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Symmes Valley library and 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Proctorville library.
New members are always welcome to Briggs Library’s Anime and Manga Clubs. Interested young people (ages 10 to 17) are invited to the Chesapeake library at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 or the Ironton Library club at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19. The clubs are member-directed: members help choose manga and anime related activities including reading and talking about manga books, watching and discussing anime, games and crafts based on manga and anime. For information, call the Chesapeake library at 740-867-3390 or the Ironton library at 740-532-1124.
Wrapping up the week, teens ages 13 to 17 are invited to “Hang Out at the Library” from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at the Chesapeake branch. The library will supply snacks, board games, craft stations and more. Bring friends.
The public is invited to any Briggs Lawrence County Public Library event. Programs are free and all supplies are provided unless otherwise specified. Please sign up in advance by calling or visiting the presenting library. Upcoming items on the schedule follow.
- Today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: AARP volunteers provide tax preparation assistance at the South Point Library.
- Monday, March 16 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Ironton library.
- Monday, March 16 at 3 p.m.: Teens (ages 13-17) choose the ultimate snack food with the Munch Madness bracket at the Symmes Valley library.
- Monday, March 16 at 4 p.m.: Children (grades K-3) enjoy crafts games and snacks at Froot Loop Fun at the South Point library.
- Monday, March 16 at 6 p.m.: Kelley’s Bridge performs a free Celtic and folk music concert at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, March 17 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, March 17 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, March 17 at 11 a.m.: Book club talks about “The Giver of Stars” by JoJo Moyes at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, March 17 at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, March 17 at 3 p.m.: Children (grades K-3) are invited to Lego Club at the Symmes Valley library.
- Tuesday, March 17 at 4 p.m.: Children (grades K-3) are invited to Lego Club at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, March 17 at 5 p.m.: The Sewing and Quilting Club meets at the Symmes Valley library.
- Tuesday, March 17 at 5:30 p.m.: Young people from age 10-17are invited for Anime and Manga Club at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, March 18 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the South Point library.
- Wednesday, March 18 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, March 18 at 2 p.m.: Adults make Mod Podge decoupage Easter eggs at the Chesapeake library.s
- Wednesday, March 18 at 4 p.m.: Teens (ages 13-17) choose the ultimate snack food with the Munch Madness bracket at the South Point library.
- Thursday, March 19 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Chesapeake library.
- Thursday, March 19 at 3 p.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Symmes Valley library.
- Thursday, March 19 at 4 p.m.: Children (grades K-3) paint a St. Patrick’s Day shamrock at the monthly Art for Kids class at the Chesapeake library.
- Thursday, March 19 at 4 p.m.: Teens (ages 13-17) choose the ultimate snack food with the Munch Madness bracket at the Ironton library.
- Thursday, March 19 at 5 p.m.: Crochet Club at the Proctorville library.
- Thursday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m.: Kelley’s Bridge plays a free St. Patrick’s Day concert at the Ironton library.
- Friday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: AARP volunteers provide tax preparation assistance at the South Point Library.
Visit Briggs Library’s web site at www.briggslibrary.com for program information under Event Calendars and social media, the library’s online catalog and library digital services including eBooks, Ohio Web Library, Knowledge City and Lynda.com.