IRONTON — Ironton In Bloom’s May Business of the Month is Nancy’s Place, located at 115 N. 3rd St. in Ironton.
The new medical office offers prenatal care, women’s health and pediatrics. Nancy’s Place was named for Nancy Lewis, nurse practitioner and director of nursing for the Community Action Organization.
The practice is staffed by Dr. Pearl Hennan-Hain, Pediatric Specialist; Dr. Brittany Kiser, Family Practitioner; Heather Mayville, Certified Nurse Midwife; and Janie Carmon, Licensed Professional Counselor.
The Pediatrics office is open from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The Family Practice is open 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, closed Tuesdays.
To make an appointment, call 740-302-1777. No referral is needed.