The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IRONTON — Ironton In Bloom’s May Business of the Month is Nancy’s Place, located at 115 N. 3rd St. in Ironton.

The new medical office offers prenatal care, women’s health and pediatrics. Nancy’s Place was named for Nancy Lewis, nurse practitioner and director of nursing for the Community Action Organization.

The practice is staffed by Dr. Pearl Hennan-Hain, Pediatric Specialist; Dr. Brittany Kiser, Family Practitioner; Heather Mayville, Certified Nurse Midwife; and Janie Carmon, Licensed Professional Counselor.

The Pediatrics office is open from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Family Practice is open 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, closed Tuesdays.

To make an appointment, call 740-302-1777. No referral is needed.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.