IRONTON — Joshua Messick, 2003 National Hammered Dulcimer Champion, will perform at the First Presbyterian Church in Ironton at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. Tickets are $15 and are available at the performance. Free admission for students.
Masks and social distancing are highly recommended.
Messick is the featured instrumentalist on the film “Mary and the Witch’s Flower,” which was released in 155 countries and territories. He gave a film premier performance at the TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood, California, and was the headline artist at the 2017 and 2018 Walnut Valley Festival. He has made multiple appearances on WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour.
When his 4-year-old ears heard the hammered dulcimer for the first time, Joshua Messick turned to his mom and said, “I promise I will learn to play the hammered dulcimer before I am 30.”
At 9, when he got ahold of a pair of dulcimer hammers and coaxed sound from the strings for the first time, a music teacher asked how long he had been taking lessons. “I haven’t,” he said, still going at it. It’s as if Messick came into this world equipped with a preexisting relationship with the hammered dulcimer.
Messick began arranging music at 10 and composing in high school. By the time he was 18, he became the 2003 National Hammered Dulcimer Champion. He is first and foremost a composer, crafting original compositions drawing from Celtic, classical, and world styles. For those who love more traditional music, he breathes new life into folk, hymns, classical and traditional favorites.
Enjoy Messick’s music on iTunes or CDs or catch him playing live and you will feel the soulful presence that stirs in his music. You will be transported to a peaceful, nourishing place. Visit Messick’s website at https://joshuamessick.com to watch selected video clips of his music and to learn more about his music and upcoming performances.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.