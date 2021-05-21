IRONTON — National Trails Day will be celebrated on Saturday, June 5, at the Wayne National Forest in Ironton.
“In honor of National Trails Day, the Southern Wayne Advocacy Council, the Lawrence County Commissioners and the Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau encourage everyone to visit the Wayne National Forest to discover the outdoor recreation that it has to offer. Walking, hiking, equestrian, and ATV trails are accessible in our area of the forest. Not only are these forms of recreation available, but the forest offers fishing, kayaking, archery and hunting as well,” Marty Conley, of the Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said via news release.
During this event, educational booths will be set up with information about some of these activities and information for those interested in learning more about the forest itself. These booths will be set up at the Roadside Picnic Shelter across from the historic Vesuvius Furnace.
“Over the past year during the pandemic, many have discovered the Wayne National Forest as a place to get away, unplug and relax,” Conley said in the release. “We want to share this information as well as this place with everyone to let them know of the jewel we have in Lawrence County. On National Trails Day, take the time to visit and spend some of the day exploring the Wayne National Forest.”
The event is free and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Conley at the Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau at 740-377-4550.