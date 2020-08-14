WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced Wednesday that the Department of Labor has awarded a $2,942,845 grant to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services through its Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant Program.
Funding will go toward recovery efforts in response to severe storms that hit southeast Ohio last year by temporarily expanding dislocated worker training and employment programs at state and local levels.
“Severe storms and extreme rainfall last year led to significant flooding, causing substantial damage to critical infrastructure,” Brown said in a news release. “This investment will provide resources for state and local governments to train and hire workers who will work in the affected areas.”
The Department of Labor’s Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant Program provides funding assistance for unexpected economic events that cause job loss.
This allows for the temporary expansion of service capacity of dislocated worker training and employment programs at state and local levels.