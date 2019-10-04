IRONTON — Nearly 30 people have filed for seats on school boards in Lawrence County in the November general election.
Arthur D. Suiter, Chuck Oldaker and Wes Sites have filed for three open seats on the Chesapeake Board of Education. Sites filed as a write-in candidate.
Jason R. Gorby, John P. Lewis, Jeff Bennett and Linda Gail Holst filed for two seats on the Fairland School Board.
T.J. Parnell, Mark Fields and Michael R. Wirzfeld filed for three seats on the Ironton City School Board.
Natalie Adams, Stacey Thacker, Jack Nuckols and Tifanie Arbogast filed for three seats on the South Point Board of Education.
S. Kent Wells, Timmy Hayes, Hope Rowe, Adam Corn and Allen Cook filed for two seats on the Symmes Valley School Board.
Dan R. Wilson, Jim Beals, Rebecca Gannon and Jessica A. Bryant filed for two seats on the Dawson-Bryant Board of Education.
Mark Harper, Amanda Knipp and Wanda Jenkins filed for three seats on the Rock Hill School Board.
Meanwhile, Jon Chris Collier, Jeff Floyd and Jane Huff filed for two seats on the Lawrence County Educational Service Center.
The terms are for four years.