IRONTON — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners hopes to be holding public meetings at the courthouse in the next week or two, according to Commissioner Freddie Hayes.
The board will hold those meetings on the third floor of the courthouse in an office that will serve the commissioners, as a grand jury room for the Lawrence County prosecutor and as a courtroom for Jason Smith, fourth district Ohio appellate judge, said Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
“We hope to get in by next Tuesday,” Hayes said Thursday. “If we can’t, then it will be the next Tuesday. It feels good to be getting back to normal.”
Commissioners have been conducting virtual meetings for the past 14 months or so due to the pandemic.
The meeting room is located between new offices for the prosecuting attorney and for county officials.
Commissioners were waiting for a desk and countertop to be added to the room, said Chris Kline, county administrator and deputy Lawrence County auditor.
Meanwhile, the prosecutor’s office has moved from the first floor of the courthouse to the third floor, where Common Pleas Judges Andy Ballard and Christen Finley hold court.
“We have about three times more space,” Anderson said of his new offices. “And we have windows. That’s something we didn’t have on the first floor.”
The new, multi-purpose meeting room and prosecutor’s office formerly was used by the Lawrence County Educational Service Center, which oversees five local school districts. The educational service center moved out of the space last year.