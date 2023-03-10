IRONTON — Lawrence County Commissioner Mike Finley is planning to hold ethics training for county employees and township trustees in the coming weeks.
Finley, who took over as commissioner earlier this year, attended the 2023 County Commissioners Association of Ohio new-member training, where he dealt with things like ethics training and grants.
“The association is a very good organization,” Finley said earlier this week. “They have lots of knowledge. The training will help everyone do their jobs better. I want to be the best commissioner I can be.
“We also learned about the importance of grants,” Finley said. “I hope we can apply for more grants.”
State and federal grants can help bring more business to Lawrence County, he said.
The new-member training session in Columbus is for newly elected commissioners, county executives and county council members to better serve their counties, according to a news release.
Presentations were made by the County Risk Sharing Authority, the County Employee Benefit Consortium staff, a chamber of commerce official and Darnita Bradley, senior manager of local government affairs and external engagement at JobsOhio. They spoke about the role of elected officials in economic and workforce development, according to the release.
Those in attendance also heard from members of the DeWine administration, Kimberly Murnieks, director of the Ohio Budget and Management, Lori Criss, director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Matt Damschroder, director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and Brian Baldridge, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
