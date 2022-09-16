The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PEDRO, Ohio — Mathias Wallace, newly appointed ranger for the Ironton District of the Wayne National Forest, is expected to be on hand Friday for the inaugural forestry fair at the Lake Vesuvius recreation area.

The forestry fair will feature 14 local partners and volunteer groups who dedicate their time to forest service land, according to a news release.

