The Wayne National Forest hosts the JAKES Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Lake Vesuvius. A Forestry Fair today at the Lake Vesuvius recreation area will showcase the work being done by forest partners and volunteer groups.
PEDRO, Ohio — Mathias Wallace, newly appointed ranger for the Ironton District of the Wayne National Forest, is expected to be on hand Friday for the inaugural forestry fair at the Lake Vesuvius recreation area.
The forestry fair will feature 14 local partners and volunteer groups who dedicate their time to forest service land, according to a news release.
“We hope to make this an annual event,” said Zack Frank, public affairs officer for the Wayne National Forest. No food vendors are expected to be on hand this time, Frank said.
“It’s an acknowledgment of the efforts our partners do to improve and protect the Wayne National Forest,” Frank said. “We will have more than 10 tables” highlighting groups that support the national forest, he said.
It includes the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Lawrence County Visitors Bureau, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Lawrence and Scioto County Solid Waste District, he said.
A member of the forest service for 12 years, Wallace brings fresh leadership to his new role as Ironton District ranger. He replaces Tim Sloan, who has retired.
“My hopes for the Ironton ranger district is to build its reputation as a center of excellence,” Wallace said. “I believe in taking care of my employees so they can do their job taking care of the land. I want my team members to know that they are valued and that their voices matter.
“I also believe in investing in employees via training opportunities, which develops their competencies and helps advance their careers,” Wallace said.
“Local residents have already approached me to express their concerns about drugs, vandalism and the underlying poverty that threatens our community,” he said. “I know how demoralizing those things can be.”
A native of Tuskegee, Alabama, Wallace was the first person in his family to graduate from college.
“My mom told me that I had a deeper purpose, but it was up to me to discover what it was and hold true to that vision,” Wallace said.
Public lands can be a positive force for community change, Wallace said. He encourages more people to enjoy the outdoors, which will encourage healthy lifestyles and constructive life goals.
He also wants to promote public engagement to foster civic unity and pride, especially for youth, according to a news release.
“I am passionate about local outreach and engagement through conservation education to restore community pride,” he said. “I believe this is an essential component in the fight against youth drug usage.”
Visitors planning to attend the forestry fair can go to the boat launch or the beach at Lake Vesuvius, according to another release.
Presentations will begin at 10:30 a.m. and run through 1 p.m.
The forestry fair is a chance for forest staff and local partners to showcase how they work together, according to the release. It also is an opportunity for people to learn how to become new forestry partners and volunteers.
“This event will give us an important chance to engage with the public,” Wallace said. “We hope that families will enjoy and learn about Lake Vesuvius and all the amenities available there and that they will be inspired to be good stewards of their public lands.”
Different stations will offer activities such as experiencing local history, learning plant and wildlife identification, riding horse trails and watching archery and BB shooting demonstrations, according to the release.
Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl will be available for photos, along with a crew of firefighters and a fire engine, according to the press release.
