SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Jeff and Robin Parnell are getting ready to open the Parnell Family Eye Care clinic on Collins Avenue in about a month.

Jeff Parnell, an Ironton High School graduate, and his wife, Robin, both attended the Ohio State University optometry school. They graduated in 2011. They initially practiced in Ohio before moving to the Tri-State in 2016.

The Parnells have worked at VisionWorks in the Ashland Town Center Mall for some four years.

“We are targeting Jan. 18 as opening day,” Jeff Parnell said. They are taking appointments at 740-377-8989. The eye clinic will take all major vision plans, he said.

The eye care clinic is located in a small strip mall on Collins Avenue adjacent to Bellacino’s between the South Point Post Office and the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce offices.

Initially, four people will work at the eye clinic, including the Parnells.

Jeremy Clay, director at The Point, the South Point Industrial Park, oversaw construction of the strip mall last year. The eye clinic is the second business to locate at the mall off U.S. 52.

