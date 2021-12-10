The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IRONTON — A new business that just opened its doors last week is already working to give back to the community.

Ironton Nutrition, which opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Dec. 6, at 309 3rd St., Ironton, has joined with the City Welfare Mission to collect gifts for children in need.

Customers are asked to drop off any of the following items at the store by Dec. 20:

  • toys for all ages
  • hats
  • gloves
  • small stocking stuffers
  • school supplies

Those who make a donation at the store will receive a gift from Ironton Nutrition in return.

The new business, which serves energizing teas, protein shakes and hot and cold coffee and more, is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Ironton Nutrition has specials daily and monthly that are announced on Facebook and Instagram @irontonnutrition.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.