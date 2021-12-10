IRONTON — A new business that just opened its doors last week is already working to give back to the community.
Ironton Nutrition, which opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Dec. 6, at 309 3rd St., Ironton, has joined with the City Welfare Mission to collect gifts for children in need.
Customers are asked to drop off any of the following items at the store by Dec. 20:
toys for all ages
hats
gloves
small stocking stuffers
school supplies
Those who make a donation at the store will receive a gift from Ironton Nutrition in return.
The new business, which serves energizing teas, protein shakes and hot and cold coffee and more, is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Ironton Nutrition has specials daily and monthly that are announced on Facebook and Instagram @irontonnutrition.
