ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The new Lawrence County Senior Center at the county fairgrounds is now open, according to Freddie Hayes Jr., a former county commissioner who worked on the project for about a decade.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners will be on hand at noon Friday for a spaghetti luncheon and meeting, Hayes said.
Hayes, who is coordinator of the senior center, said the project was funded by a $1 million capital grant from the state of Ohio.
The senior center is capable of accommodating up to 200 people for a meal, Hayes said. Entrance to the center in the fairgrounds is via Ohio 7 or Ohio 243.
Darlene Green, who has directed a number of senior activities in recent years, has been named director at the senior center, Hayes said.
The senior center will be open from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The biggest event will be the first Friday luncheon, Hayes said.
Activities being planned are bingo, line dancing, Bible study, crafts, exercise events and health screenings, he said.
The senior center is working with the Area Agency on Aging to establish a food program, he said. “We hope we can get something set up,” he said. “We’re bringing food in right now.”
