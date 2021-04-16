IRONTON — The new Townplace Suites by Marriott is expected to open in late May or early June, according to Michael B. Holtz, hotel developer.
The $16 million project has been delayed by problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Holtz said Thursday.
The developer already has hired about 15 employees and hopes to add another 10 to 15 more. Applications are available at the Holiday Inn Express across South 9th Street from the new hotel.
“We hope to get the certificate of occupancy early next month,” Holtz said. After that, it could take about 45 days or so to get everything completed for the opening. Reservations can be made now for stays starting July 1.
The parking lot for the hotel should be paved starting next week.
The 109-room hotel will front on Washington Street across from the Holiday Inn Express and Suites.
The pandemic has led to delays in getting supplies, said Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the Ironton Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization.
The project will lead to about 36 permanent jobs and 100 to 200 construction jobs, according to Holtz.
The Lawrence Economic Development Corporation is a part owner in the hotel project, according to Bill Dingus, executive director of the development corporation.