ROME TOWNSHIP — The Fairland East Playground Committee invites community members to attend a design unveiling and fundraising kickoff for a new playground at Fairland East Elementary School.
The unveiling event is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, in the Fairland East gymnasium, 10732 County Road 107. The event will showcase the new design and layout, research behind individual components, costs, time frame and upcoming events in support of the project, according to a news release from the committee.
Members of the playground committee and school and district administration will be on hand to answer questions. The new space is being designed and installed by Playground Equipment Services of Cincinnati. Eric Schmidt, CEO of PES, along with Dr. Tina Stanton, Ph.D., associate director of the Early Childhood Education and Human Development Department at the University of Cincinnati, will also be in attendance to answer questions.
“Play is part of a complete, quality education and we want the best for our students,” Fairland East Elementary Principal Abbie Pannell said in the news release. “We’re excited for this new opportunity and can’t wait to share the plans. Completion of the playground project will require combined efforts from different area resources. We are thankful for our rich tradition of community support and we look forward to seeing children enjoy our new playground complex.”
The existing playground is more than 25 years old, has exceeded its warranty and is becoming increasingly expensive to maintain. Though thousands of students have enjoyed the current playground, it is time to make the switch to newer equipment and improved design. After months of preliminary research and work, the new design will feature equipment that is fun and engaging for all students, according to the release. The new playground has been carefully designed to maximize the benefits of play for all students, which boosts their physical and mental health as well as classroom performance.
All funding for the new playground will be raised through the Fairland East Playground Fund, a nonprofit, 501 ©(3) organization dedicated entirely to this project. All donations are tax-deductible and are entirely separate from funding for Fairland Local Schools.
Any business or individual interested in a sponsorship or donating can email fairlandeastplaygroundfund@gmail.com. To keep up with all the information and events about the project, follow Fairland East Playground Project on Facebook and Instagram. A website, fairlandeastplaygroundfund.weebly.com, featuring the design, news, ways to donate, a list of sponsors and more will be live on Friday, March 13.