AID, Ohio — Several changes in the Symmes Valley school district, including a new principal at the high school, new playground equipment at the elementary school, new football locker rooms and new security cameras and lighting are in store for the new school year, according to Superintendent Greg Bowman.
“We are excited to get the 2023-24 school year under way and look forward to a great year for our staff, students and families here in Viking country,” Bowman said.
Zacc Russell is starting his first year as principal at the high school. Russell, a Fairland High School grad and Marshall University grad, started his teaching career as a social studies teacher at Fairland.
Russell also taught in the Chesapeake district for three years and then as assistant principal at Chesapeake Middle School.
“It’s been busy,” Russell said of his new job. “This is a new experience for me. I live in the district. We have a farm.”
New playground equipment also is being installed at Symmes Valley Elementary School, Bowman said.
Brandon Walker, Symmes Valley Elementary School principal, said the equipment should be ready before the end of the month. The new equipment includes a new structure for kindergarten through second-grade students, an American Ninja Warrior course for third- through fifth-grade students, and a new basketball court for junior high school students.
New football locker rooms also should be ready before the end of the month, Russell said. “They’ll be ready by homecoming,” he said.
The school system is just about to wrap up a weight room and a public restroom renovation project that includes the addition of a dedicated home locker room at the football stadium, Bowman said.
Another locker room planned for visiting teams and junior high teams is nearly completed, Bowman said.
“We have recently been awarded what I believe is the largest grant in Symmes Valley history that will enable us to continue our work to make our students, staff and visitors as safe as possible,” Bowman said. “We are installing new security cameras and lighting as well as other safety-related projects.”
Those projects still are in the planning stages, Russell said.
“We are working on a solution to a natural gas-supply problem that will see us convert to propane,” Bowman said. “This projects has many facets to it, but we are hopeful that we can coordinate all of the work needed (for) the transition of our equipment’s ability to operate on propane versus natural gas with minimal interruption to the daily school schedule.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.