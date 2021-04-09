KITTS HILL, Ohio — Area residents will be able to get a free, single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine every other week through May 18 in Kitts Hill, in Lawrence County.
The vaccines will be administered by Ohio University’s Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Community Health Programs. Recipients must be age 18 or older.
The first clinic was on April 6.
Future clinics will be at Mamre Baptist Church, 2367 County Road 182, Kitts Hill, on the following dates:
- April 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- May 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- May 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment and learn more, visit www.ohio.edu/medicine/covidclinic. If you cannot make an appointment online, call 740-593-0175, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for assistance in setting up your appointment.
Appointments may also be made by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or by visiting https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Community Health Programs will also be holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Washington, Morgan, Meigs, Vinton and Perry counties.
For a complete schedule of these clinics, visit www.ohio.edu/medicine/covidclinic.
Community Health Program’s mobile clinics represent one of the 18 mass vaccination sites announced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in early March.
This regional mass vaccination clinic is operated with support from the Ohio Department of Health, the Lawrence County Health Department and Ohio Emergency Management Agency.
For information about COVID-19, contact the Lawrence County Health Department or visit the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 website, coronavirus.ohio.gov.