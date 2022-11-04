The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

No Tools Loaned will play at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton.

IRONTON — One of the finest bluegrass bands in central Kentucky, No Tools Loaned, will perform the second concert of the Ironton Council for the Arts 2022-23 subscription concert series at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton.

Admission is $15, tickets are available at the door, and the performance is free for students. The First Presbyterian Church is handicap accessible.

