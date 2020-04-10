COLUMBUS – Today is the last day for Ohio residents to provide input on the Ohio Department of Transportation's Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for 2021 to 2024.
The program identifies the multi-modal transportation improvement projects that are scheduled for some phase of implementation throughout the state over the next four years.
The draft documents have been available for public review and comment online since March 30. The comment period ends today, April 10.
Any comments concerning the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program may be submitted online, by email to Natasha Turner, or postal mail to: Mrs. Jennifer Townley, Deputy Director Division of Planning, Ohio Department of Transportation, Mail Stop #3260, 1980 West Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43223.
Written comments must be received by the close of business on April 17, 2020.