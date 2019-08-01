CHESAPEAKE, Ohio - The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking public input for a bridge replacement project along Ohio 243 in Union Township, according to a news release.
The proposed project is to replace the bridge at the 12.79 mile marker between Township Road 354 (Bonnie Drive) and County Road 36 (McKinney Creek Road).
Plans call for a contract to be awarded in the summer of 2020. While the work is underway, one lane of Ohio 243 will remain open to traffic. However, McKinney Creek Road could be closed for an unspecified number of days, according to the release.
Written comments can be submitted by Aug. 13 to Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 environmental supervisor, P.O. Box 467, 650 Eastern Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601 or via email at greg.manson@dot.state.oh.us.