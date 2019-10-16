SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is hosting a series of public meetings to share with residents and other interested stakeholders details on Ohio’s future transportation system as part of the update to its long-range transportation plan, Access Ohio 2045.
The open house public meeting will be at the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce, 216 Collins Ave. in South Point, from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, with presentations at 4:30 and 6 p.m.
Access Ohio 2045 will be an updated blueprint to guide, inform and support Ohio’s transportation policies and investment strategies for the next 20 years. Project details are available at Access.Ohio.gov, and residents who cannot attend can give feedback via an online survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Ohio-Future-Transportation-Strategies.