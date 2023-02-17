The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking public input for a project to replace a culvert on Ohio 141 in Lawrence County.

The department’s District 9 office has proposed replacing a culvert at the 16.9-mile marker of Ohio 141. It is located in a rural area of Mason Township between Ohio 775 and Zalmon Lane, according to a news release.

