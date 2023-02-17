IRONTON — The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking public input for a project to replace a culvert on Ohio 141 in Lawrence County.
The department’s District 9 office has proposed replacing a culvert at the 16.9-mile marker of Ohio 141. It is located in a rural area of Mason Township between Ohio 775 and Zalmon Lane, according to a news release.
The current structure was built as a single-span concrete arch in 1928, according to the release.
The project requires the acquisition of .486 of an acre for permanent right-of-way access along a stream channel and agricultural fields, according to the release.
No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.
The road will be closed while the project is under way, according to the release.
A detour route will be from Ohio 141 to Ohio 775 to Ohio 141.
The project is funded with 80% federal and 20% local funds.
Written comments should be submitted by Feb. 27 to Brandon Beck, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio, 45601 or via email at Brandon.Beck@dot.ohio.gov.
