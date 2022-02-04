COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Transportation has an opportunity for Ohio school districts to apply for funding to develop and implement projects that enable and encourage children to safely walk or bike to school.
ODOT’s Safe Routes to School program is funded at $4 million annually for infrastructure such as pedestrian and bicycle crossing improvements, new or improved sidewalks, and bike racks and non-infrastructure activities such as walk-to-school days, bike rodeos, public awareness campaigns or educational programs.
“Keeping our children safe as they travel to and from school is important,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in an ODOT news release. “This program provides adequate resources for necessary bike and pedestrian improvements, so routes between home and school are safe, convenient, and accessible.”
Eligible applicants include local governments, school districts, health districts, park districts, or key non-profit partners involved in advancing safe routes to school in your community. ODOT will make awards on a competitive basis to projects that have been identified in a plan or to applicants requesting School Travel Plan development assistance. For full guidance on eligibility, check out the 2022 SRTS Application Guidance.
Many Safe Routes to School projects have been completed throughout Ohio. One example is a project in Eaton, Ohio, that included multiple pedestrian improvements associated with the Eaton Community Schools School Travel Plan, including the installation of signage, high visibility crosswalk markings and other measures to improve crosswalk safety.
Several have been completed in the Milan, Ohio, school district, including promoting Walk to School Day, where students receive prizes for participating and a bike rodeo where school officials, health department officials, or even police officers come to teach kids about bicycle safety.
A project to construct new sidewalks in Richwood, Ohio, was complete just in time to welcome students back for the 2021-22 school year. Improvements included bridging the gap between the existing residential sidewalks and North Union Elementary School. To learn more about this project, check out its segment in ODOT’s video series, The Loop.
Projects for the new funding cycle will be selected based on their ability to demonstrate improved connectivity, improved safety, impact on school trips and need. Additionally, projects will be reviewed for accurate cost estimates, program sustainability and overall community commitment to implementing the project or program.
For more information on applying, visit www.transportation.ohio.gov/saferoutes. Here you will find additional application guidelines as well as your region’s Safe Routes to School contact. The application deadline is March 4.