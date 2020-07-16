IRONTON -- "The streets of downtown Ironton have an added splash of color thanks to three new decorated crosswalks and four art-inspired bike racks," the Ohio Arts Council wrote last week in announcing that the project was its #FeaturedFriday showcase for July 10.
The project represents an "incredible community art-making effort" organized by Third and Center, a nonprofit located in the heart of the downtown Ironton historic district. Supported by an Ohio Arts Council grant, Third and Center collaborated with Collins Career Technical Center, local artists; the City of Ironton; and residents at the STAR Community Justice Center to design and paint the cheerful pieces on the city’s streets.
“Our hope is that these public art installations are the beginning of more community collaboration, art, and culture in Ironton and the surrounding area,” the Third and Center team wrote in its grant application narrative. “Together we are making our little corner of the world better.”
The bike racks were designed and created by junior and senior welding students at Collins Career Technical Center. One crosswalk was designed and painted by Jesse Jiles, while two other crosswalks were designed and completed by artists from the STAR Community Justice Center.