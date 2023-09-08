COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Aging’s 10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls campaign is back once again for Falls Prevention Awareness Month in September 2023, and ODA is calling on community partners to do their part to raise awareness on older adult falls by hosting local walking groups and events.
“Our 10 Million Steps campaign starts with you,” ODA Director Ursel J. McElroy said in a news release. “In 2023, we can help more people learn about falls prevention with the help of every Ohioan. If you have an older adult in your life, we would love to have you support 10 Million Steps by walking at least one mile.”
10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls is an annual campaign to encourage Ohioans of all ages to walk at least one mile during the month of September. During last year’s campaign, participating Ohioans walked over 55 million steps, logging a total of 22,100 miles — the equivalent of walking around the perimeter of Ohio nearly 20 times.
Community-based walking events and groups provide opportunities for older Ohioans and others to get valuable exercise while learning about other things they can do and local resources available to help prevent falls. Regular exercise is one of many things people can do to lower their risk of falling.
Potential event and group hosts include individuals, companies, senior centers, local health departments, local governments, hospitals and health systems, doctor’s offices, community action organizations, schools, churches, service organizations and more.
A walking event is held at a specific time and location for individuals to gather and walk together. A walking group can consist of two or more individuals walking together or separately on one or more occasions.
Individuals, groups, and organizations interested in hosting a walking event or group can find planning guides and register their event at the 10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls webpage, www.aging.ohio.gov/10millionsteps.
Events and groups that are open to the public will be listed on the webpage beginning in early September.
Ohioans who would like to contribute individually to 10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls may do so by posting pictures of themselves walking to social media with the hashtags #10MStepsOH and #PreventFalls.
Approximately one in three Ohioans age 65 or older will fall this year, according to the release. STEADY U Ohio is a falls-prevention initiative, led by the Ohio Department of Aging and supported by Ohio government and state business partners, to coordinate and strengthen falls prevention activities around the state. Find falls prevention tips and resources at www.steadyu.ohio.gov.
