COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Aging’s 10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls campaign is back once again for Falls Prevention Awareness Month in September 2023, and ODA is calling on community partners to do their part to raise awareness on older adult falls by hosting local walking groups and events.

“Our 10 Million Steps campaign starts with you,” ODA Director Ursel J. McElroy said in a news release. “In 2023, we can help more people learn about falls prevention with the help of every Ohioan. If you have an older adult in your life, we would love to have you support 10 Million Steps by walking at least one mile.”

