COLUMBUS — Ohio EPA is awarding more than $480,000 this year in grants to 15 local governments, businesses, and nonprofit organizations throughout southeast Ohio to implement recycling, litter prevention, market development, and scrap tire recycling programs, according to a news release from the Ohio EPA.
Statewide, the agency is issuing more than $6 million in grant funding to 103 recipients, with more than $3.1 million specifically for community and litter prevention grants.
Local governments and other entities use these grants for litter collection, education programming, and the disposal of scrap tires through amnesty collection events. All local cleanup efforts involve the work of volunteers and take place on public property. Some of these grants tie into a statewide litter campaign, A Little Litter is a Big Problem, announced by Gov. Mike DeWine on April 22 to prioritize and promote the conversation around litter in Ohio.
Projects approved for funding (rounded down to the nearest dollar) include:
- Adams-Clermont Solid Waste District: $29,680 for litter collection and tire amnesty
- Carroll/Columbiana/Harrison Solid Waste District: $70,000 for community tire events, resource guides for local businesses to Reduce, Reuse, & Recycle, community event outreach
- Gallia Soil and Water Conservation District (Gallia County): $15,000 for road cleanup and county disposal day
- Guernsey County Community Development Corporation: $40,000 for countywide cleanup
- Habitat for Humanity Southeast Ohio (Athens County): $20,000 to purchase two forklifts
- Jackson County Health Department: $30,000 for tire amnesty
- Keep Ohio Beautiful: $80,000 for litter collection and special venues
- Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste Management District: $12,535 for tire amnesty events
- Meigs County Health Department: $12,330 for combined tire and litter collection event
- Morgan County Farm Bureau: $7,500 for tire collection day
- Roseville (Muskingum and Perry counties): $20,364 to purchase recycling totes
- Ross County Litter Control & Recycling: $7,825 for public service announcements for environmental stewardship and solid waste
- Rural Action Inc. (Athens and Hocking counties): $63,501 for organic composting
- SouthEastern Ohio Joint Solid Waste Management District: $68,635 for recycling trailers
- Vinton County Health Department $4,179 for countywide cleanup days, roadside clean-up, recycling campaign
Community and Litter Grants are available to local governments, parks or health departments, state colleges and universities, solid waste authorities, and nonprofit organizations or Keep America Beautiful communities to support and expand community recycling and litter prevention efforts. Market Development Grants assist businesses that purchase equipment and infrastructure for successful markets of recyclable materials and related products. Scrap Tire Grants provide financial assistance to Ohio’s businesses, communities, and nonprofits seeking to convert manufacturing operations into facilities that accept scrap tire material, expand tire processing, or use scrap tire material in construction projects or manufactured products. Academic Institution Grants are available to public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities for recycling efforts as well as outreach and education, recycling equipment, and conference sponsorships.
Learn more at www.recycleohio.gov.