COLUMBUS, Ohio — A sweeping criminal justice bill passed early Thursday by the Ohio Legislature would let inmates earn more time off prison sentences, make it easier to keep some criminal records out of the public eye, and allow people to be stopped by police solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving.

The bill, which received bipartisan support, also would decriminalize fentanyl test strips, make strangulation a separate offense, outlaw fertility fraud by doctors, and mandate age-appropriate education about child sexual abuse prevention in schools, among other changes.

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

