We commend Governor Mike DeWine for his outstanding leadership and measured response throughout this unprecedented public health crisis and for the recognition in the Director’s Stay at Home Order that legal services are essential services.
Though many have significantly restricted in-person contact, Ohio courts are still operating in order to address emergency and time-sensitive legal matters and to ensure constitutional rights are protected. To each of those efforts, lawyers are integral and indeed essential.
Additionally, our lawyers are actively working with Ohioans amid the COVID-19 outbreak, helping to navigate pending and evolving legal issues related to their health, personal safety and housing. They are also advising Ohio businesses who have shut down or limited operations to ensure they can be on the best footing to get back up and running once the crisis has passed, for the sake of their employees and Ohio’s economy.
The lawyers of Ohio stand with the Governor and public health officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and will continue to take all the necessary social distancing precautions and use technology to perform our services remotely wherever possible. We are grateful, however that today’s order affords us the necessary flexibility to meet our constitutional, statutory and unique professional obligations.
About the Ohio State Bar Association
The Ohio State Bar Association, founded in 1880, is a voluntary association representing approximately 28,000 members of the bench and bar of Ohio. Through its activities and the activities of its related organizations, the OSBA serves both its members and the public by promoting the highest standards in the practice of law and the administration of justice.