IRONTON — A 46-year-old Proctorville-area man was sentenced to three years in prison Monday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court by Judge Andy Ballard.
David A. Woodyard, of Township Road 1163, pleaded guilty last week to two charges of theft and a drug possession charge.
He could be eligible for early release after serving two years in prison, according to Steve Nord, an assistant county prosecutor.
Woodyard also was ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution to the theft victims.
In an unrelated case, Derrick Nance, 32, of Township Road 1377, Proctorville, admitted violating community control sanctions and pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years, was ordered to complete an inpatient drug treatment program and was ordered to complete Ballard’s drug court program.
In other cases earlier:
- Wesley D. Flint, 24, of the 700 block of Park Avenue, Ironton, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to trafficking in heroin in the vicinity of a school, possession of heroin, having weapons while under disability and aggravated possession of meth. The grand jury also seeks confiscation of $718 in cash in his possession while arrested. His bond was set at $25,000. He also was ordered to get evaluated at Court Clinic in Cincinnati.
- Anthony E. Jones, 30, of County Road 12, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to receiving stolen property and two counts of possession of drugs. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Danny D. Pack, 45, of Louisa, Kentucky, pleaded innocent to having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings. The grand jury also seeks forfeiture of $1,040 in cash. Bond was set at $1,500.
- Christopher S. Adams, 38, of East Lynn, West Virginia, pleaded innocent to possession of fentanyl. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Brandon L. Ainsworth, 28, of the 1600 block of Karin Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a substance containing fentanyl. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.