ATHENS, Ohio — Teachers in southeast Ohio and around the state now have some additional resources to help adjust to online and remote instruction in these unprecedented times due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). WOUB’s Learning Lab is working with the educational technology services department at other Ohio PBS stations (PBS Ohio EdTechs) to provide instructional videos to support teachers.
“In these challenging times, we know that teachers are trying to come up with innovative and creative ways to instruct virtually,” said WOUB Educational Services Manager Deborah Brewer. “Using the trusted and valued educational resources from PBS, WOUB and the PBS Ohio EdTechs, we are providing needed resources to help.”
The PBS Ohio EdTechs YouTube playlist contains simple “how to” videos which demonstrate ways to use many online resources such as Google Classroom, INFOhio, Scholastics’ Book Flix and many others.
In each video, instructors provide contact information for teachers to reach out for further support. Additionally, teachers can record the code provided by the instructor and follow the links on the PBS Ohio EdTechs website (https://sites.google.com/a/itsco.org/ohioedtechs/) to receive contact hours.
“We believe this is a great way for teachers to get ‘just in time’ learning to support them,” said Brewer. “The PBS Ohio EdTechs are working on developing a call-in support system that any teacher in Ohio can access if they need help in designing online content for their students. That number and schedule will be posted on the Ohio EdTechs website. In the meantime, teachers or parents can email us at woublearninglab@woub.org for information or resources.”
About WOUB Public Media Learning Lab
Using the trusted and valued educational resources of WOUB Public Media and PBS, the WOUB Learning Lab empowers teachers, students, parents and caregivers to use 21st century learning tools and media proven to impact student success.
Through professional development, classroom integration of educational technology, promotion of WOUB children’s programming and PBS Learning Media and supporting parents and families in the education of their children, the WOUB Learning Lab is a go-to resource for high-quality educational advancement support.
About WOUB Public Media
As a member station of both NPR and PBS, WOUB Public Media is a trusted source of news, local content and educational resources that have proven to be worthy of the time, effort and support of our users. WOUB, an experiential-learning unit of the Scripps College of Communication at Ohio University, is a nonprofit, community-supported multimedia organization which provides online and broadcast services, along with non-broadcast educational services and student professional development. WOUB serves 55 counties throughout southeastern Ohio, northern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky with its broadcast signals. WOUB Radio’s FM Network has transmitters in Athens, Chillicothe, Ironton, Zanesville and Cambridge, while WOUB AM serves the immediate Athens area. WOUB TV is made up of six television channels (WOUB HD, WOUB Classic, WOUB World, WOUB Create, WOUB Ohio and WOUB Kids) which are broadcast from two transmitters.
Through its support of public service, teaching, research and administrative missions, along with its high-quality local content and programming, WOUB enriches, enhances and expands the lives and horizons of the people in the communities it serves, as well as Ohio University faculty, staff and students.