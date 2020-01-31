GETAWAY, Ohio — Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine will be at the Collins Career Center to help kick off a new program in Lawrence County to provide free books to some 3,800 Lawrence County children.
DeWine will be reading one of the books that will be mailed out once a month for newborns up to age 5. The program is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, said Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday.
“The Imagination Library program is designed to improve literacy rates by 35 percent,” Holliday said. The program was first brought out by the Dolly Parton Imagination Foundation. Now it will be coming to Ohio and to Lawrence County, Holliday said.
The cost of the books is some $2.15 per child per month, Holliday said. While the state is paying half the cost, the county has been working for several months to raise the county’s share of $17,000 this year, she said.
The books will be mailed to each participating child’s home by the Dolly Parton Imagination Foundation, Holliday said.
A registration table for any parent wanting a young child to receive the books will be set up at Collins Career Center from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Holliday said.
“Once a child is registered, they’ll immediately start receiving books,” she said. “It thrills me to be able to offer this program. We’re giving our children a head start.”
The local program is being funded through the county, the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce, the Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization, NECCO and through individual donations, Holliday said. Scherer Mountain Insurance Co. in Ironton also contributed, she said.
Clerk of Courts Mike Patterson donated funds from his office to help fund the book giveaway, she said.