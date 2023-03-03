IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is seeking nominations for its 2023 Dr. Dan Evans Ohio University Southern Alumni Leadership Award, which recognizes Ohio University Southern alumni who are making a difference as leaders in the community.
This award has been given annually since 2009 to an OHIO Southern graduate who shows the spirit of leadership and community service the university strives to impart to its students, according to a news release from the university.
To be eligible for consideration, nominees must be a graduate of either a two-year or four-year degree program at Ohio University Southern and demonstrate positive leadership in the community.
Nominations are open through March 21 and may be submitted by faculty, staff, alumni and the community at large. Based on the nominations received, the review committee will select an award recipient, which will be presented at the Ohio University Southern Spring Graduation Recognition Ceremony.
