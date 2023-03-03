The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is seeking nominations for its 2023 Dr. Dan Evans Ohio University Southern Alumni Leadership Award, which recognizes Ohio University Southern alumni who are making a difference as leaders in the community.

This award has been given annually since 2009 to an OHIO Southern graduate who shows the spirit of leadership and community service the university strives to impart to its students, according to a news release from the university.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you