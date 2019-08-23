Courtesy of Sarah
Diamond Burroway
Ohio University Southern
ATHENS, Ohio - The Ohio University Center for Teaching and Learning has selected two faculty members from Ohio Southern for a new initiative designed to enhance the university's commitment to faculty and student success.
Beth Delaney, associate professor of Nursing, and Deborah Marinski, Ph.D., associate professor/academic coordinator, will join other faculty members in a new partnership with the Association of College and University Educators (ACUE) for a course in Effective Teaching Practices.
The course is the first for higher education faculty that leads to a nationally recognized Certificate in Effective College Instruction endorsed by the American Council on Education (ACE).
The professional development opportunity is exciting for both faculty and students, said Nicole Pennington, dean of Ohio Southern and interim executive dean for Regional Higher Education.
"The initiative will provide strategies for faculty to enhance their teaching practice, which will ultimately benefit students in online and traditional learning environments," Pennington said.
In addition to receiving the Certificate in Effective College Instruction, faculty who complete the course will be eligible to receive three graduate credits, issued by ACE's accrediting body. The course consists of 25 modules that include teaching techniques for face-to-face and online instruction over the 2019-20 academic year.
At the end of this course, a pinning ceremony will be held for course completers to receive their Certificates in Effective College Instruction, ACUE pins, and a transcript of modules completed.