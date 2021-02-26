IRONTON — Ohio University Southern and the regional campuses of Ohio University have joined forces to host the 15th annual Celebrate Women virtual conference on Friday, March 19.
This year the theme, 15 Years of Celebrating YOU!, commemorates the milestone anniversary and celebrates the support of participants and sponsors by offering the virtual, one-day conference free of charge with registration.
“Surviving (and Thriving) in Unsettling Times” will be the topic of the keynote address by Alison Levine, American mountain climber, sportswoman, explorer, leadership consultant and best-selling author. Levine knows what it’s like to survive (and thrive) in the world’s toughest environments.
She served as team captain of the first American Women’s Everest Expedition, scaled the “Seven Summits,” and skied to the North and South Poles—making history along the way.
In addition to climbing mountains, she also spent time climbing the corporate ladder in sales, in marketing and then on Wall Street after earning her MBA from Duke University. In her New York Times bestseller, “On the Edge: Leadership Lessons from Everest and Other Extreme Environments,” Levine asserts that the principles that apply to the world of extreme adventure also apply to demanding business environments.
“This event is one that has become a tradition and while we were very disappointed that we had to cancel last year’s event, the safety of our guests was our first priority. As we continue to face the challenges of the pandemic, we are especially grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Ohio University Lancaster to deliver the Celebrate Women Conference to participants across the region,” said Co-Chair Kristi A. Barnes, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology at Ohio University Southern.
“This is an expanded program that provides the option of over 40 different sessions and will be delivered virtually at no cost to participants. The sessions continue to provide a balance of programming that is educational, meaningful, and inspiring. We are especially excited to be able to share the experiences and talents of women who have a connection to the greater Lawrence County area. In a time when we have faced so many challenges, this conference provides a reason for us to celebrate!”
The day will begin with an opening panel, Cultivating Confidence and Courage to Lead, with panelists Dr. Elizabeth Sayrs, OU provost; Erin Carlson Mast, president/CEO Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation; and Dr. Barbara Ross-Lee, president-elect American Osteopathic Foundation.
Concurrent sessions highlights will include community women as champions of causes, celebrating Appalachian stories, how to build effective teams, celebrating wellness, exploring imposter syndrome, building personal brands and strategies, cultivating influence, inspirational messages and stories of women as activists, networking, practicing self-care during the pandemic, women who write, female leadership, women in technology, reclaiming hope in 2021, living a more fulfilling life, exploring Alice Walker’s writings and others.
Speakers from the Tri-State include:
- Amanda Barren, WSAZ reporter and anchor — When life hands you lemons, don’t make lemonade: In this session participants will take a look at the sweet side of learning from the sour.
- Cara Dingus Brook, President and CEO, Foundation for Appalachian Ohio — Are you a visual learner? Do you believe a picture can be worth a thousand words? Join for a fast-paced sharing of the diagrams, maps and graphic tools Cara has used to orient herself and her organization for change, growth and success.
- Joan Browning, Freedom Rider — Women in the civil rights movement.
- Miki Crawford, Ph.D., Professor Emerita of Communication Studies, Southern Campus — Miki Crawford is the daughter of a Veteran from West Virginia who served in Occupied Japan and her mother is from Sapporo, Japan. Japanese War Brides became her research focus and inspired the documentary, Giving Voice: The Japanese War Brides. Miki will discuss how her efforts to share her family’s story became a voice for others.
- Michelle Meese, Psy.D., Staff Psychologist, Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital — This workshop will assist participants with increasing their self-awareness and ability to improve the quality of their lives through a self-exploration exercise.
- Nora Stanger, MS, Appalachian Outreach Coordinator, Sinclair Community College — Celebrating Appalachian Identity, Culture, and Values: This session will focus on the resiliency, strength, resourcefulness and gifts of the Appalachian heritage and people
The last presentation, Spunkifying Your Life, will be presented by Cynthia Mendenhall, author, speaker, adventuress, and career and leadership coach at Ohio University Chillicothe. To conclude the conference, participants can attend sponsor hour to learn about organizations and have the opportunity to win door prizes.
The purpose of Celebrate Women is to encourage and enhance gender equity by honoring the past, present, and potential accomplishments of women from diverse ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds through education, enlightenment, and inspiration. This event is planned in conjunction with National Women’s History Month.
The sponsors for Celebrate Women this year are the Ohio University Alumni Association, EQT Foundation, OU Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Fairfield Medical Center, Citizen’s Deposit Bank, Health & Safety Sciences, LLC, Fairfield Federal Savings and Loan, Krile Communications, Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, Park National Bank, Quality Care Nursing, Inc., The Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Affairs, Ohio University College of Business, OUL Friends of the Library, OU Women’s Center and the OU Multicultural Center.
For more information, email dawes@ohio.edu. To register for Celebrate Women, visit ohio.edu/Lancaster/community/celebrate-women.