The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CLlanos Pic.jpg

Carolina Llanos, who immigrated to the United states at age 8, achieved her U.S. citizenship while also pursuing a bachelor’s of science in nursing degree at Ohio University Southern.

 Courtesy of OUS

IRONTON — Carolina Llanos’ passion for helping people through the medical field led her to pursue not only Ohio University Southern’s nursing program, but also her U.S. citizenship.

Llanos recently became a U.S. citizen after immigrating from the South American country of Colombia when she was 8 years old. Her family relocated here when her mother married her high school sweetheart, whom she met when she was an exchange student in the United States.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.