IRONTON — A breast cancer awareness event at Ohio University Southern brought together the campus and community on Wednesday, Oct. 9, to celebrate the recovery of a faculty colleague. Kelly Hall, senior lecturer and director of the Equine Studies program at Southern was diagnosed in April 2019.
Southern’s Wellness Champion, Tina Canter, coordinated the event, which coincided with Hall’s final chemotherapy treatment. Hall underwent surgery and her lymph nodes tested positive for grade three cancer, which resulted in her being diagnosed with stage 2a breast cancer.
“I was grateful it was still early, and my prognosis was good,” Hall said. She recommends regular mammograms and advises others to take charge of their own health and their health records, including doing research on diagnoses.
Nearly 200 people wearing pink, the color of breast cancer awareness, assembled in the Shafer Courtyard in the shape of a huge pink ribbon. The group then proceeded with a Wellness Walk around the perimeter of the Ironton campus. Participants included students, faculty, staff, alumni, a group of students from neighboring Ironton High School, and friends and supporters of Hall. The event had set a goal of 100, and Canter said she was pleased with the large turnout.
“I wanted to do this walk to honor Kelly and everyone who is battling or been impacted by breast cancer,” Canter said. This was the first-ever breast cancer awareness walk conducted by Southern.
Hall has maintained a positive attitude and said she is uplifted by the support of her work colleagues and the community.
“Receiving the love, care, and support I have experienced has helped me remain positive and confident I will heal,” she said.
Hall’s message to breast cancer survivors is to realize the treatment process is going to consume a lot of time for a while, and “that’s OK.” She said patients need to slow down during the healing process and focus on health.
The Pink Wink observance at Southern also included information tables with free resources about breast health and early detection provided by area hospitals. For more information about wellness activities at Ohio Southern, contact Canter at 740-533-4611.