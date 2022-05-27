IRONTON — In response to the nation’s mental health crisis, Ohio University Southern will bring free, virtual Mental Health First Aid training to the Tri-State on June 3.
This skills-based course gives people the tools to identify, understand and respond to someone who might be struggling with a mental health or substance use challenge and connect them with appropriate support and resources when necessary.
The virtual training will be led by Kristi Barnes, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology, and Joy Shytle, MSW, associate professor of instruction/field liaison of the social work program at OHIO Southern.
Just as CPR helps even those without clinical training assist an individual having a heart attack, mental health first aid prepares participants to interact with a person experiencing a mental health crisis. They learn a five-step action plan that guides them through the process of reaching out and offering appropriate support.
The training is made possible through funding from the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington and is free of charge to participants. The virtual training will be from 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. on June 3. Registration is required and capped at 20 participants. The deadline to register is May 28, and registrants must complete a two-hour virtual session ahead of the training.
