PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Ohio University Southern Proctorville Center will conduct the 27th annual Bobcat Bash Volleyball tournament on Saturday, Nov. 2. Described as a hometown, backyard barbecue, the event has grown since its inception, bringing students, alumni and community members together for nearly three decades.
Stephanie Burcham, director of the Proctorville Center, credits the success of the Bobcat Bash to the commitment of the former and current faculty and staff members, student employees and community members who dedicate a significant amount of time to planning and executing the event.
“The Bobcat Bash is a fall celebration that brings together the campus and community,” Burcham said. “Everyone enjoys interacting with each other in a relaxed and casual atmosphere.”
The event includes a volleyball tournament with teams from Ohio Southern as well as the community. Attendees will also enjoy free food, inflatables, kids games and door prizes. Hours for the Bobcat Bash will be from noon to 3 p.m.
To register your volleyball team, or for more information, contact the Proctorville Center at 740-886-7655.