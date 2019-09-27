IRONTON — Ohio University Southern has released the summer 2019 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List includes all students whose GPA is at least 3.5 for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

Ohio

Nicholas Gibson, Scottown; Cody Gue, South Point; Paul Humphrey, Columbus; Grace Jenkins, Kitts Hill; Brandon Lavine, Farmersville; Ashley Lewis, Crown City; Daniel Lucas, Marion.

Kentucky

Marty Conley, Russell; Eric Keck, Ashland; Billie Stanley, Ashland.

Ohio University Southern is one of five regional campuses within the Ohio University system where students may earn a degree or pursue professional development opportunities that benefit them and the community. Offering more than 30 degree programs, students may pursue an associate’s, bachelor’s, or master’s degree in a traditional classroom learning environment at the Ironton campus or Proctorville Center. Instruction is also offered through online and blended formats. For more information on educational opportunities, call 740-533-4600.

