IRONTON — Emerita status has been conferred on a retired faculty member of Ohio University Southern for her meritorious service to the university. The honor was recently celebrated on the Ironton Campus by faculty, staff and administrators.
Nicole Pennington, dean of Ohio Southern and executive dean for Regional Higher Education, recognized the work of Miki Crawford, Ph.D., who retired last year following 28 years of teaching for the University.
Emeritus status is conferred upon retired faculty based on their length of service, quality of teaching and research or performance in administrative position, overall contribution to the university, and service to society beyond the university community.
The title of Professor Emerita of Communications, Ohio University Southern has been conferred on Crawford, whose association with OHIO dates to her days as a student, earning a bachelor of science degree in early childhood education in 1988. She continued her passion for learning and received a master’s degree in communication arts from Marshall University in 1991. Crawford earned a doctorate degree in higher education from Ohio University in 1999.
During her service at Ohio Southern, Crawford served as faculty coordinator from 2008-2012. In 2013, she took faculty fellowship leave to work on her research, Giving Voice to Japanese War Brides, and was awarded a Baker Fund grant. Crawford is the daughter of a Japanese mother, who immigrated to the U.S. with her American husband. Crawford’s research documenting the stories of Japanese war brides has been published and has also been produced into a documentary. Crawford also speaks about the subject at conferences and other events.
Crawford served as associate dean at Ohio Southern from 2015 to 2016. She continues to teach part-time as an adjunct instructor.
“Dr. Crawford impacted thousands of students during her 28 years at Ohio Southern,” Pennington said. “The contributions she has made in the classroom, as an administrator, and through her research have left indelible impressions of positivity.”