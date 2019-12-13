COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Bar Association today announced the release of its Law Facts video series on commonly encountered legal topics.
The educational video series is part of a redesign of the OSBA’s long-running Law Facts pamphlet program, in which the association provides informational pamphlets on various legal topics to nonprofit organizations, libraries and law offices.
Made possible by grant funding from the Ohio State Bar Foundation, the Law Facts program is a series of 27 articles produced by OSBA standing committees and sections (see below for a full list of the articles and videos).
The program redesign ends the distribution of paper pamphlets via mail and shifts the Law Facts program to an online presence with an initial release of 10 Law Facts videos.
The videos can be accessed on the OSBA website, and the new, printable .pdf pamphlets, enhance the public’s engagement with the law by increasing the visibility of the program and becoming more user friendly, especially for mobile users.
“The Law Facts program has been a mainstay of OSBA public outreach efforts for many years,” said OSBA Executive Director, Mary Augsburger. “The new program modernizes an essential tool for the public and increases access to education about the law. Like the pamphlets, we hope these videos will be used and shared for many years to come.”
The Law Facts videos can be accessed at OhioBar.org/LawFacts via the noted articles below, or via a Law Facts playlist on the OSBA’s YouTube channel.
Law Facts Videos and Pamphlets:
- Your Rights if Questioned, Stopped or Arrested by Police
- Do Not Resuscitate (DNR)
- Living Wills & Health Care Powers of Attorney
- Tenant & Landlord Rights and Obligations
- About Attorneys
- Child Support
- Financial Powers of Attorney
- Ohio’s Marriage Laws
- Being a Witness
- Wills
- Divorce, Dissolution & Separation
- Divorce Mediation
- Additional Law Facts Pamphlets:
- Ohio’s Courts
- Guardianships
- Court Mediation
- Buying a Home
- Administering an Estate Without a Will
- Revocable Trusts
- Intellectual Property
- Now You’re 18
- Sharing Responsibilities after Separation
- Probate
- Ohio’s Credit Laws
- Jury Service
- Bankruptcy
- Lawyer Ethics & Discipline
- Traffic Accidents