COLUMBUS — On Wednesday, Nov. 6, the Ohio State Bar Association recognized Portsmouth attorney David Kuhn for 50 years of service to the community and the legal profession.
Kuhn earned his law degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law. He has served as past president of the Scioto County Bar Association and is admitted to practice in both the U.S. District Court and the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. Kuhn has been recognized by the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) for his written work on cable television and copyright infringement.
In addition to his legal practice, Kuhn is an active member of his community. He is a past president of the Portsmouth Kiwanis Club, past president of the Scioto County Fair Board, and a 56-year member of the Archaeological Society of Ohio. In his free time, he enjoys collecting and writing magazine articles about prehistoric American Indian artifacts.
Kuhn was recognized as part of the OSBA’s District 8 annual meeting in Waverly, Ohio, at the Lake White Club. District 8 includes more than 300 attorneys who practice in southern Ohio. Additionally, at this meeting OSBA members elected Richard Clagg to the Council of Delegates.
Ohio Justice Bus
The district meeting was followed by a visit of the Ohio Justice Bus to the Garnet A. Wilson Public Library, where attorneys from District 8 volunteered to help community members with record sealing and obtaining records of qualification for employment.
“The OSBA is dedicated to improving access to justice for all Ohioans,” said OSBA president Eleana Drakatos. “Having our members provide the power to run the Justice Bus legal clinic is an excellent way to contribute to this mission.”
The Ohio Justice Bus is a mobile legal aid office and technology hotspot designed to encourage and support pro bono efforts around the state. OSBA teamed up with the Ohio Access to Justice Foundation and Southeastern Ohio Legal Services to bring the Ohio Justice Bus to town. Attorneys participating in the clinic took a continuing legal education (CLE) course to prepare them for the work they did as part of the clinic.
The OSBA has future clinics planned for around the state. Visit https://www.ohiobar.org/meetings--events/District-Meetings/ to see the full schedule.