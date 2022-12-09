The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is recognizing academic achievement within regional communities with the new OHIO Regional Advantage Awards program, a set of renewable scholarships and awards for fall 2023 first-year, degree-seeking students who are new to an Ohio University regional campus.

“Ohio University is investing in you, your goals, your dreams, your forever. The OHIO Regional Advantage Awards Program can open the doors to an education at an OHIO regional campus — and then wherever your path leads. Ohio University students are achievers, dreamers and innovators, and they’re forever crushing their goals. The OHIO Regional Advantage Awards can help you reach your goals, too,” the university stated in a news release.

