IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is recognizing academic achievement within regional communities with the new OHIO Regional Advantage Awards program, a set of renewable scholarships and awards for fall 2023 first-year, degree-seeking students who are new to an Ohio University regional campus.
“Ohio University is investing in you, your goals, your dreams, your forever. The OHIO Regional Advantage Awards Program can open the doors to an education at an OHIO regional campus — and then wherever your path leads. Ohio University students are achievers, dreamers and innovators, and they’re forever crushing their goals. The OHIO Regional Advantage Awards can help you reach your goals, too,” the university stated in a news release.
These renewable scholarships are designed to ensure that an OHIO education is within reach in communities across the region. The program underscores OHIO’s commitment to support students from admission through graduation and beyond, according to the release.
In this versatile scholarship program, some awards can be combined for generous scholarship packages. For more information about award combinations, eligibility and renewal, visit https://www.ohio.edu/regional/ohio-regional-advantage/faqs. And keep in mind that other federal, state and institutional financial aid may be available for FAFSA-filers.
Prospective students must complete admission applications by Jan. 15 in order to be considered for a scholarship. Visit ohio.edu/regional-advantage.
OHIO Regional Action Award
The OHIO Regional Action Award rewards students who are ready to take action now on their college plans and supports their access to higher education at any Ohio University regional campus. Students with a minimum 2.5 GPA who apply by Jan. 15 and whose FAFSA results are received by Jan. 15 will automatically receive this $500 award.
OHIO Regional Advantage Scholarship
This merit-based scholarship is the foundation of the OHIO Regional Advantage Awards program. The Regional Advantage Scholarship is designed to recognize the achievement and unlock the potential of a dynamic, diverse and academically prepared, entering first-year class at OHIO regional campuses. Award amounts vary up to $2,500 annually.
OHIO Regional Distinction Scholarship
The OHIO Regional Distinction Scholarship recognizes extraordinary achievement and honors a limited number of entering freshmen at Ohio University regional campuses. Recipients of the OHIO Regional Advantage Scholarship with a minimum 4.0 GPA will be invited to submit a supplemental essay to compete for this prestigious award, which covers the full cost of tuition and mandatory fees to attend a regional campus for fall 2023.
