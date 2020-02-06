IRONTON -- The Ohio University-Athens Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Matt James, will perform at Ohio University Southern in the Riffe Rotunda at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Admission is $10 for this Ironton Council for the Arts performance. Tickets are available at the performance, and OU students are admitted free with ID.
The jazz performance experience at Ohio University-Athens features two big bands, jazz combos, and the Jazz Percussion Ensemble. Auditions are held for all of these ensembles each semester and are open to all students regardless of major field of study.
These groups perform on- and off-campus concerts, runouts and tours, and consistent contact with guest artists provide students with a variety of performance opportunities. Students also benefit from a broad range of jazz studies courses, including jazz improvisation, jazz history, jazz theory, jazz arranging and jazz ensemble conducting.
Each spring, the Ohio University Jazz Festival features a full week of performances and presentations by world-renowned guest artists. There are also performances by students, OU jazz faculty, Athens-based ensembles, and selected high school jazz ensembles in concerts, clubs, and informal jam sessions throughout the week. Keep an eye on www.athensjazzfestivalorg for details.