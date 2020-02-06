Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Showers early changing over to snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Showers early changing over to snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.