ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio University is launching a scholarship program for Pell-eligible first-year students with a minimum 3.0 high school GPA to cover the remaining cost of tuition and mandatory fees to earn a degree at one of OHIO’s five regional campuses — including the Southern campus in Ironton — OHIO President Hugh Sherman announced last week.
Those students will also be eligible for a guaranteed One OHIO scholarship should they choose to finish their degree by relocating to the Athens campus.
Application fees for regional campus locations will be waived through May 15.
“Ohio University is committed to making the college experience more accessible in every regional campus community we serve through the new OHIO Regional Promise program,” Sherman said in a news release. “This new program provides greater access to help our region’s students and families meet their educational goals without incurring unnecessary debt.”
The OHIO Regional Promise for Fall 2022 is an automatic four-year-renewable scholarship program that will cover up to the full cost of regional campus tuition and mandatory fees for full-time, Pell-eligible students with a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.
In addition, students at the regional campuses will be eligible for the One OHIO Scholarship if they choose to relocate to the Athens campus.
The One OHIO Scholarship is an optional, $5,000 renewable scholarship that would replace the OHIO Regional Promise Award for eligible students who begin on a regional campus and, after at least one successful year of study, wish to relocate to Athens to complete their degree. Either scholarship requires continued consecutive enrollment at Ohio University, excluding summers.
“We want to ensure that all families in our region, including those who qualify for any level of Pell grant, know that an OHIO education is within their reach,” Executive Dean for Regional Higher Education and Southern Campus Dean Nicole Pennington said in the news release. “This award program creates an opportunity for more students to pursue their education close to home, whether completing their degree at a regional campus or getting a strong start toward completing a degree on the Athens campus.”
Ohio University’s main campus is in Athens, with branch campuses including Chillicothe, Lancaster, Zanesville, Southern and Eastern campuses, as well as centers in Dublin and Cleveland. Ohio University, which recently achieved Carnegie R1 (very high research activity) Classification, offers degrees from associate’s to doctoral degrees across more than 250 programs.
To be eligible for the OHIO Regional Promise for Fall 2022, students must apply to one of the regional campuses and submit 2022-23 FAFSA results to OU by May 15. For more information, visit ohio.edu/regional.