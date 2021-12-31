IRONTON — Ohio University Southern honored 77 students from the Tri-State during its Graduate Recognition Ceremony at the Southern campus on Dec. 9.
Dr. Bill Dingus, executive director of the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation and the Southern campus’s first dean, was the keynote speaker.
This semester’s Spirit of Southern Award was given to Brooke Kelley, who earned a bachelor of science in early childhood education. This award recognizes a graduating student who has demonstrated not only academic success, but also distinction in involvement and contributions to the campus and community as a whole.
In addition, 10 students were named Outstanding Graduates. Outstanding Graduates are nominated by faculty members and must demonstrate academic accomplishments and participation in university activities and community service. This year’s Outstanding Graduates are:
- Tori Canter — bachelor of science in education, early childhood
- Noah Hensley — associate of applied science, environmental engineering technology
- Krissa Leadingham — bachelor of science in applied management
- Julie Mootz — associate of applied science, nursing
- Nicole Patterson — associate of applied science, human services technology
- Carly Pratt — bachelor of science in education, middle childhood
- Kaylee Sheridan — associate of arts, arts and humanities emphasis
- Danielle Therrien — associate of arts, social science emphasis
- Jasmine Weise — associate of applied business, business management technology
- Jena Young — bachelor of science in health, health services administration
All graduates are listed below alphabetically by state and city of residence:
Ohio graduates
BALTIMORE — Taylor Williams.
CHESAPEAKE — Kendra Hannahs, Brenna Price, Jessica Price and Ashton Robbins.
IRONTON — David Abrams, Travis Adkins, Michael Aldridge,Collin Bayes, Caleigh Bodmer, Jarrett Cartmill, Kiplyn Cooper, Melissa DuFore, Brooke Elswick, Lillian Fraley, Elizabeth Harvey, Noah Hensley, Morgan Hopper, Hannah Keating-Price, Brooke Kelley, Bryce Kelly, Kelsey Olderham, Jonna Roberts, Alyssia Rowe, Kaylee Sheridan, Angel Smith, Chania Spencer, Danielle Therrien and Tanner Wilson.
JACKSON — Hillary Bailey.
KITTS HILL — Eric Brown, Hannah Matney, Julie Mootz and Brooke Wagner.
LOUDENVILLE — Adrianne Snyder.
LUCASVILLE — Nicolas George, Brandon Jewett and Maddy Kuhn.
MANCHESTER — Aaron Lockhart.
OAK HILL — Karissa Adkins.
PORTSMOUTH — Alyssa Messer.
PROCTORVILLE — Zeke Ramey and Jena Young.
SOUTH POINT — Alexis Chapman, Charlee Duncan, Reece Duncan, Dale Kinney, Valerie McCarty, Nicholas Nixon, Carly Pratt, Cynthia Turner, Jasmine Weise and Casey West.
SOUTH WEBSTER — Jeannette Litteral.
THURMAN — Leah Sayer.
WHEELERSBURG — Tori Canter and Maddy Evans.
Kentucky
ASHLAND — Simarf Adams, Aaron Barrett, Corie Bradley, Krissa Leadingham, Jayda Martin, Robin McGlawn, Nicole Patterson, Makenlee Sparks and Trisha Steel.
FLATWOODS — Timothy Timberlake.
GRAYSON — Amanda Beaver and Erica Parsons.
GREENUP — Lane Ball.
LLOYD — Hannah Hermann,
RUSH — Reagan Ferguson.
RUSSELL —Chelsea Bridges.
SOUTH SHORE — Hannah Evans and Brooklyn Wright.
West virginia
HUNTINGTON — Hannah Leffingwell and Casey Watts.
To view photos of the ceremony and for a link to watch a recording of the ceremony, visit Ohio University Southern on Facebook.